GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 7,007 Shares of Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Global Industrial worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 1,600.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial Stock Performance

GIC stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. Global Industrial Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Industrial Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About Global Industrial

(Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.