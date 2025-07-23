Ignite Planners LLC Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

