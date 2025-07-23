Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,153 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,283 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,153 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 47,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.68. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $765.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,064,455 shares in the company, valued at $103,252,135. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,820 shares of company stock valued at $14,965,435. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.