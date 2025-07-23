Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $14.31 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 32.9% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $602,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $485.00 to $780.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $772.77.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $792.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $736.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $689.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.