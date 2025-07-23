SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 2,002 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Datadog by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,074,000 after buying an additional 5,299,688 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 17,477.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,016,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,923,000 after buying an additional 3,993,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $462,910,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 2,804.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,749,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,830,000 after buying an additional 2,654,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 341.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,694,000 after buying an additional 1,213,475 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Down 0.3%

DDOG stock opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.40 and a 200 day moving average of $120.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 314.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $1,115,699.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 380,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,543,564.80. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 41,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.27, for a total transaction of $5,775,248.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 452,769 shares in the company, valued at $63,057,138.63. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 957,666 shares of company stock worth $117,576,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.