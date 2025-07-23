Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.