Brokers Offer Predictions for HBT Financial Q3 Earnings

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HBT Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBT. Hovde Group raised HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HBT Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on HBT Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

HBT Financial Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.58. HBT Financial has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $26.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HBT Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.