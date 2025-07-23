Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $112.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,205 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $112,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $577.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $694.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $580.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $554.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.