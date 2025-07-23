Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,829 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,165 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 221,379 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $59,562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 640,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $172,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $277.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.05.

American Express Stock Up 0.6%

American Express stock opened at $304.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.04. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $329.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

