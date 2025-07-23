Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.29 and its 200 day moving average is $155.12. The firm has a market cap of $403.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.87.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

