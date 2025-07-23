Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

BATS JMST opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

