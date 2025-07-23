Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 565 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NEE opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average of $70.32. The company has a market cap of $159.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

