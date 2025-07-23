CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Given New $39.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.40.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,449,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,774,941,000 after purchasing an additional 334,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,061,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,900,612,000 after acquiring an additional 671,868 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,645,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,573,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,446,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,799,744 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,490,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,205,000 after buying an additional 406,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

