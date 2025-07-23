Sidoti Csr Comments on Civeo’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Civeo in a research report issued on Monday, July 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Civeo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Civeo’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.86 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Civeo from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Civeo has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $325.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

