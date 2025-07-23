Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $316.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $317.00 to $316.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $340.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.79.

NYSE BURL opened at $276.11 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $212.92 and a 52 week high of $298.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,680.71. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,060 shares of company stock valued at $253,164 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 250.9% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 48.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 362.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

