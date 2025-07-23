What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for OTCMKTS:YARIY Q3 Earnings?

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Yara International ASA in a report issued on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Yara International ASA’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.02 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

Several other research firms have also commented on YARIY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Yara International ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

Yara International ASA stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.93. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1846 per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

