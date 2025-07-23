Q2 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Cut by Zacks Research

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research report issued on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.56. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q3 2025 earnings at $6.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $27.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $7.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $29.23 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LMT. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 10.9%

NYSE LMT opened at $410.56 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.14.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the second quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.