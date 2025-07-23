Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AS. Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. KGI Securities set a $44.30 price objective on shares of Amer Sports and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 3.36. Amer Sports has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Amer Sports had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Amer Sports by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881,504 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Amer Sports by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,073,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,883,000 after purchasing an additional 196,380 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in Amer Sports by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,864,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,052,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Amer Sports by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,316,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the 4th quarter worth $66,793,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amer Sports



Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

