Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fortis Q2 Earnings

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.48. Fortis has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 158,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

