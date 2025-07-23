UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.91.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $104.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.36 and its 200 day moving average is $92.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Crown has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $109.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 135,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,096,358. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,345. This represents a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Crown by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

