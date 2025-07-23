Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for PCG Q3 Earnings

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Pacific Gas & Electric’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pacific Gas & Electric’s FY2027 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Pacific Gas & Electric’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Pacific Gas & Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Gas & Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.55.

Pacific Gas & Electric Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE PCG opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.55. Pacific Gas & Electric has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Pacific Gas & Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Gas & Electric

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $562,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 151,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,306.80. This trade represents a 17.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Gas & Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 680,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 75,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,330,000. GK Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 788,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after buying an additional 534,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

