6,874 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Purchased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,799,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,390,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 814.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,267,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,329,000 after buying an additional 2,019,295 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 2,409,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,012,000 after buying an additional 1,443,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $43,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Maxim Group cut Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.