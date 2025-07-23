Top Travel Stocks To Consider – July 21st

Alibaba Group, Costco Wholesale, SoFi Technologies, BigBear.ai, and Booking are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares in publicly traded companies whose core businesses revolve around travel and tourism—airlines, hotels, cruise lines, online travel agencies and related service providers. Their performance tends to fluctuate with consumer travel demand, broader economic conditions, seasonal trends and global events such as health crises or geopolitical developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,312,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,198,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.86. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $286.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $948.00. 1,159,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,175. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $793.00 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $420.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $998.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $983.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.16. 39,015,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,423,797. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $7.41. 103,062,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,989,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 3.46. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $11.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5,691.03. 110,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,952. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5,501.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5,022.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Read More