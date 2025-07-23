Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,439 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,231 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $55,189,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,647 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 32,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ EA opened at $157.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,133.56. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,664,424. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

