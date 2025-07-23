Employers (EIG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Employers to post earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Employers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Employers Trading Up 1.2%

EIG opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. Employers has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Employers Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Employers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

In other news, EVP John M. Mutschink sold 2,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $98,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,035.68. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Pedraja acquired 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $148,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,164.70. This represents a 71.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Employers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Employers by 32.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Employers by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 67,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 738.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 35,626 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

