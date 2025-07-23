Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELMD. B. Riley upgraded Electromed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Electromed Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE ELMD opened at $18.69 on Monday. Electromed has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Electromed by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Electromed by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Electromed by 57.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

