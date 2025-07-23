Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $113.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.35%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

