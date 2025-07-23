Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to “Strong-Buy”

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PHM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

PHM opened at $121.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.78.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,937,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,034,000 after purchasing an additional 683,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,465,000 after purchasing an additional 64,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,562,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,486,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,290 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,570,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,216,000 after acquiring an additional 271,917 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

