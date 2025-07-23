Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Leede Financial

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Leede Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Leede Financial also issued estimates for Promis Neurosciences’ FY2029 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

PMN stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 million, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. Promis Neurosciences has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.12.

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Research analysts predict that Promis Neurosciences will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Promis Neurosciences stock. Allostery Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 195,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Allostery Investments LP owned 0.60% of Promis Neurosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

