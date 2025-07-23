AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Barclays

AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Get AES alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AES

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AES has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 77,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in AES by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 338,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 93,440 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in AES by 10.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 98,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.