TD Securities Downgrades Sprott (TSE:SII) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$84.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sprott from C$80.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.

Sprott Trading Down 4.0%

Sprott Announces Dividend

TSE:SII opened at C$98.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45. Sprott has a 1 year low of C$52.20 and a 1 year high of C$105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.61%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

