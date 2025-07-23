TD Securities Downgrades Sprott (TSE:SII) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$84.00.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sprott from C$80.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.61%.
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.
