Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.45. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $57.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 180.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,685,000 after acquiring an additional 220,673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,758,000 after acquiring an additional 166,967 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PPC

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.