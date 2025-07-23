Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 2.8%
Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.45. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $57.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PPC
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pilgrim’s Pride
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Why Lucid’s 36% Rally on Uber Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.