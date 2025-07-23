Obermeyer Wealth Partners Purchases 1,079 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,437,000 after acquiring an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $329,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $267,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 51.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 28.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average is $68.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $73.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

