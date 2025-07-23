Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 128,568 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 128,568 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $39,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares in the company, valued at $19,790,941.50. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.5%

WMB opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.95%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

