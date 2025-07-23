CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 449.5% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.6%

KO stock opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $299.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average is $69.17.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

