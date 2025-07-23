Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $41.11 Million Investment in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 532,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,114,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.48% of Agree Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after buying an additional 216,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on Agree Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.32.

Agree Realty Trading Up 3.3%

ADC opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. Agree Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.45%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

