Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,645.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average is $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

