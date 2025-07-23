6,152 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Purchased by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,272,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,569,000 after purchasing an additional 194,967 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,043,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,880,000 after purchasing an additional 85,699 shares during the last quarter. Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,728,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 337,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 100,340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

EWW stock opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $62.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.81.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

