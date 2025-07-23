Guidance Capital Inc. Has $425,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Guidance Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $468.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.98.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

