5,800 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Acquired by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 618.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 216,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 186,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $74.10.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

