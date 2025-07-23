Guidance Capital Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $202.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.85.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
