Guidance Capital Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $202.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.85.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.