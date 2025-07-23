Guidance Capital Inc. Has $386,000 Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVES. Kings Path Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA AVES opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $55.28. The company has a market cap of $767.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.86.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.