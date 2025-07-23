Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. The trade was a 19.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.37. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

