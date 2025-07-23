Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) Holdings Lifted by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.29. Griffon Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $611.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 114.46% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 14.91%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

