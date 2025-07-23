Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Shares Purchased by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLDR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,121,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after purchasing an additional 128,784 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 100,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after buying an additional 71,654 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLDR stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.73 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

