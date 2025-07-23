Analysts Set AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Price Target at $37.50

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on AB shares. Bank of America lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.25 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AB

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $196,860.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,981.60. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $205,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,609.14. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $48,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $838.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Free Report

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.