Choreo LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Southern by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.53.

Southern Trading Up 1.2%

Southern stock opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 70.64%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

