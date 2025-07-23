Guidance Capital Inc. Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 44.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVCO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Cavco Industries stock opened at $425.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $447.83 and a 200-day moving average of $480.82. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $351.28 and a one year high of $549.99. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $508.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.15 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 17.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

