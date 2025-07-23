Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of analysts have commented on IMRX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Immuneering from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Immuneering from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

In other Immuneering news, CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $50,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,302,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,816.28. This represents a 0.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Schall bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 52,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,559.10. This represents a 21.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 127,507 shares of company stock worth $334,318 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. Southport Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Immuneering by 17.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Immuneering in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMRX stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

