Choreo LLC Reduces Stock Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in KLA by 27.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in KLA by 42.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,164. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $892.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $850.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $754.52. The company has a market cap of $117.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $945.87.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $852.56.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

